Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Dec. 14

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Cost of a holiday meal, Royal Winnipeg Ballet brings their talents to TCU Place for the Nutcracker, and Amelia the kitten seeks a home.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Dec. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Inflation pushing up the cost of a holiday meal

Higher prices for just about everything these days mean some are paying more for holiday traditions.

A new report looking at the cost of putting a Christmas and holiday meal on the table shows how much more people are spending on turkey, stuffing and side dishes.

Janet Music from the University of Dalhousie looks at how much a holiday meal will cost to feed four to six people this year.

Story continues below advertisement

4:13 Inflation pushing up the cost of a holiday meal

Royal Winnipeg Ballet bringing holidays to life with the Nutcracker

A holiday tradition of sugar plums, magic, and talented dancers takes to the stage in Saskatoon.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet brings their talents to TCU Place on Dec. 15 and 16 to present the Nutcracker.

Dancer Joshua Hidson joins Chantal Wagner to talk about his role in the performance, the Canadian spin on the holiday story, and the involvement of local dancers.

4:02 Royal Winnipeg Ballet bringing holidays to life with the Nutcracker

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Amelia

Amelia is an 11-week-old kitten ready for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA.

Story continues below advertisement

Trina Mortson describes the best type of home for the playful kitten.

Mortson also has details on an ongoing adoption drive and a 50/50 draw.

3:47 Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Amelia

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 14

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Dec. 14.