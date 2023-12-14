‘I love the work I do:’ $68M lottery winner says he wants to keep his job

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man who won a $68 million lottery jackpot says he wants “to be the same” person and plans to continue working.

Noel Patricio won the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot in the Sept. 27 draw — the largest jackpot in Lotto 6/49 history.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Thursday in a news release that Patricio was the lucky ticketholder.

Patricio said he plans to continue working in the field of housekeeping, although “a little bit less.”

“I love the work I do and the people I work with, and that’s makes my two jobs so meaningful to me. I want to be the same Noel,” he said.

The OLG release said Patricio is a regular player of Lotto 6/49 and bought his ticket while on a break during work.

When he learned that the winning ticket was purchased in Toronto, he remembered he had his ticket in his pocket and checked it with the OLG app.

“I thought I won $68,000 and called my sister to tell her what I won,” he said.

View image in full screen Noel Patricio won $68 million in the Sept. 27 Lotto 6/49 draw. Handout / OLG

“She asked me to count the zeroes, and I told her there were six of them. That’s when she corrected me and said, ‘That’s $68 million!’ I was in shock, but I knew I still had work to do, so I snuck into the bathroom to keep checking the winning numbers with my sister still on the phone.”

Patricio continued working throughout the day and would go into the bathroom to scan his ticket repeatedly.

“All I could think was, ‘Is this a joke? Is this real? Will I wake up from this dream?'” he said.

“I finished my first job and checked my ticket several more times between my next shift – it was so unbelievable.”

He took his time before heading to claim the prize, needing to make sure everything was “in place.”

He kept the win quiet, only telling his immediate family.

Patricio said when his colleagues would talk about the winning ticket being sold in Toronto, he wouldn’t say he was the winner.

He plans to renovate his current home and take his sisters on a vacation to Italy.

Patricio is also a tennis fan and wants to travel to see Rafael Nadal play live. He said he’d also like to get seasons tickets for the Toronto Raptors.

“I will make more time for myself and work a little bit less, but still keep my job,” he said.

Patricio said he came to Canada with one suitcase and just a few dollars.

“It’s unbelievable to think I am here as the Gold Ball Jackpot winner,” he said.

“I am ready to settle into my excitement and live an exciting life.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Church Street in Toronto.