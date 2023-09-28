Winning ticket for $68 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot sold in Toronto

See more sharing options

The OLG said the winning ticket for the record-breaking $68 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot was sold in Toronto.

A lucky winner who bought their lottery ticket in Toronto scored big in Wednesday night’s historic draw.

“The winning ticket worth $68 million was sold somewhere in Toronto,” OLG said in a statement.

According to OLG’s website, the winning numbers for the classic draw (worth $5 million) were 09, 17, 25, 30, 38, 48 Bonus 35.

Encore: 8640199.

Gold Ball ($68 million): 50755138-03.

Other prizes were also won across Ontario including four encore tickets worth $100,000 each sold in Sarnia, Windsor, Toronto and on OLG.ca.

Here are ways to check your lottery ticket:

