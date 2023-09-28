Winning ticket for $68 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot sold in Toronto

The OLG said the winning ticket for the record-breaking $68 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot was sold in Toronto.
A lucky winner who bought their lottery ticket in Toronto scored big in Wednesday night’s historic draw.
“The winning ticket worth $68 million was sold somewhere in Toronto,” OLG said in a statement.
According to OLG’s website, the winning numbers for the classic draw (worth $5 million) were 09, 17, 25, 30, 38, 48 Bonus 35.
Encore: 8640199.
Gold Ball ($68 million): 50755138-03.
Other prizes were also won across Ontario including four encore tickets worth $100,000 each sold in Sarnia, Windsor, Toronto and on OLG.ca.
Here are ways to check your lottery ticket:
- Scan your ticket using the OLG App.
- Check winning numbers on OLG.ca or sign up to have the winning numbers emailed to you.
- Visit a lottery retail location and use the self-serve ticket checker or hand it to the retailer.
- Call the OLG WIN! Line at 1-866-891-8946.
