Canada

Winning ticket for $68 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot sold in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 8:16 am
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
WATCH: What Canadians should know if they win the lottery.
The OLG said the winning ticket for the record-breaking $68 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot was sold in Toronto.

A lucky winner who bought their lottery ticket in Toronto scored big in Wednesday night’s historic draw.

“The winning ticket worth $68 million was sold somewhere in Toronto,” OLG said in a statement.

According to OLG’s website, the winning numbers for the classic draw (worth $5 million) were 09, 17, 25, 30, 38, 48 Bonus 35.

Encore: 8640199.

Gold Ball ($68 million): 50755138-03.

Other prizes were also won across Ontario including four encore tickets worth $100,000 each sold in Sarnia, Windsor, Toronto and on OLG.ca.

Here are ways to check your lottery ticket:

  • Scan your ticket using the OLG App.
  • Check winning numbers on OLG.ca or sign up to have the winning numbers emailed to you.
  • Visit a lottery retail location and use the self-serve ticket checker or hand it to the retailer.
  • Call the OLG WIN! Line at 1-866-891-8946.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

