Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman suffers ‘severe injuries’ in central Edmonton dog attack

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 8:50 pm
Edmonton's Animal Care and Control Centre View image in full screen
Edmonton's Animal Care and Control facility on Sept. 17, 2019. Dave Carels/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman was taken to hospital with what police called “severe” but “not life-threatening” injuries after being attacked by a dog inside an Edmonton home.

Police were called to a home near 91 Street and 119 Avenue in the Alberta Avenue area at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old woman who had been seriously injured.

Two dogs from the residence ran outside but were found and caught by bylaw officers and police, EPS said.

The police service said the dog responsible for the attack is in the custody of City of Edmonton Animal Care and Control.

Click to play video: 'Multiple women say they were attacked by a dog in northeast Edmonton'
Multiple women say they were attacked by a dog in northeast Edmonton
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices