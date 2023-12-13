Woman suffers ‘severe injuries’ in central Edmonton dog attack

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was taken to hospital with what police called “severe” but “not life-threatening” injuries after being attacked by a dog inside an Edmonton home.

Police were called to a home near 91 Street and 119 Avenue in the Alberta Avenue area at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old woman who had been seriously injured.

Two dogs from the residence ran outside but were found and caught by bylaw officers and police, EPS said.

The police service said the dog responsible for the attack is in the custody of City of Edmonton Animal Care and Control.