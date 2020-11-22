Edmonton police investigating after poisonous substance found at Buena Vista off-leash dog park

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is warning dog owners to be careful after a “poisonous red powder” was found scattered in numerous spots at Buena Vista Park in west Edmonton this weekend.

In a Sunday news release, police said a woman reported her dog became ill and needed emergency vet care in the evening of Nov. 21 following a visit to the park that afternoon.

Police said officers searched the park and found “36 spots around the trails, with no particular pattern, containing an unknown red powder on the ground.”

Park rangers and the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services hazmat team were called in to test the substance, police said.

It was found to contain bleached flour, potassium hexafluoride, and D-ribose 5-phosphate barium salt. The hazmat team confirmed the powder would be poisonous if ingested.

Police said Sunday that while cleanup efforts are underway, they are urging caution to those who may attend the park.

“We encourage dog walkers in the park to be cautious about letting their dogs run free in the park until the city can completely clean up the powder,” said Staff Sgt. Dana Donald.

Police searched the area and also found the same powder by Yorath House in the park.

Buena Vista Park includes a “large off-leash area” and is located on the north bank of the river near the city zoo, adjacent to Sir Wilfred Laurier Park and Hawrelak Park.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.