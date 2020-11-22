Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police investigating after poisonous substance found at Buena Vista off-leash dog park

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 2:04 pm
Edmonton police said at least one dog needed emergency vet care after ingesting a poisonous powder that had been scattered around Buena Vista Park.
Edmonton police said at least one dog needed emergency vet care after ingesting a poisonous powder that had been scattered around Buena Vista Park. AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

The Edmonton Police Service is warning dog owners to be careful after a “poisonous red powder” was found scattered in numerous spots at Buena Vista Park in west Edmonton this weekend.

In a Sunday news release, police said a woman reported her dog became ill and needed emergency vet care in the evening of Nov. 21 following a visit to the park that afternoon.

Police said officers searched the park and found “36 spots around the trails, with no particular pattern, containing an unknown red powder on the ground.”

Park rangers and the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services hazmat team were called in to test the substance, police said.

It was found to contain bleached flour, potassium hexafluoride, and D-ribose 5-phosphate barium salt. The hazmat team confirmed the powder would be poisonous if ingested.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Sunday that while cleanup efforts are underway, they are urging caution to those who may attend the park.

Trending Stories

“We encourage dog walkers in the park to be cautious about letting their dogs run free in the park until the city can completely clean up the powder,” said Staff Sgt. Dana Donald.

Read more: St. Albert puppy becomes ill after ingesting joint on walk: ‘Highlights how toxic it can be’

Police searched the area and also found the same powder by Yorath House in the park.

Buena Vista Park includes a “large off-leash area” and is located on the north bank of the river near the city zoo, adjacent to Sir Wilfred Laurier Park and Hawrelak Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeDog PoisoningBuena Vista ParkBuena Vista Dog Parkbuena vista off-leash dog parkedmonton dog poisoningedmonton police dog parkedmonton police dog poisoningoff leash dog park edmonton
Flyers
More weekly flyers