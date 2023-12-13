Ford government decides to cancel some minister’s zoning orders after review

The Ford government has concluded a review of more than 100 minister’s zoning orders it has handed out over the past years and decided at least eight could be revoked and a further 14 have been placed on a watch-list.

The reversal of some of the controversial zoning orders comes as the province also walks back its plan to dissolve Peel Region and cancels audits it ordered into municipal finances.

Minister’s zoning orders are a powerful tool within the Planning Act, which allows developers to skip some processes and consultations to get shovels in the ground faster.

If an MZO is issued, provincial rules essentially overwrite or replace existing local planning requirements. They can be used for changes to how land is used or how tall buildings in a certain place can be, for example.

The Ford government has handed out more than 100 such orders since taking office in 2018, compared with just 18 given out by the previous Ontario Liberals over 15 years.

Earlier in the year, the Ontario NDP pointed out the province handed out as many zoning orders to guests at Ford’s daughter’s wedding as the Liberals did through their entire decade-and-a-half in power.

“I have always been clear that if we do not see the results we expect from a zoning order, our government will not hesitate to amend or revoke it,” Calandra said.

“This approach sends a clear message that when our government issues a minister’s zoning order to support priorities such as housing or long-term care, we expect to see results.”

In the lead-up to the decision, the Ford government polled municipalities, asking them for updates on the projects given MZOs. The questions included progress updates on applications for site plans and whether or not the sites had access to services like wastewater.

The province told cities it was working to “verify and standardize” the information it had on MZOs to work out if they were actually progressing.

On Wednesday, the government announced eight MZOs it was planning for “amendment or revocation.” It said those involved with the projects would have until Jan. 27, 2024, to make their arguments.

The MZOs included two in Brampton, two in Markham and one in Pickering. Orders in eastern Ontario and near Barrie are also on the chopping block.

Another 14 orders were put on notice with plans for “enhanced monitoring” of the projects, including three in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has long supported the controversial zoning orders and said at an event in the summer that his government would issue as many MZOs as “we possibly can.”

On Wednesday, Calandra said he wanted to create a framework for when the zoning orders could be issued, something the province has resisted in the past.

“The intention is to develop a new process that is more open and transparent while maintaining this important tool to cut through red tape to get shovels in the ground sooner,” a statement from the province said.

Calandra said he had received three MZO requests he was ready to approve, including one from the City of Toronto.

The province’s auditor general is currently conducting an investigation into the orders.