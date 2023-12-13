Ontario housing minister to make announcement with reversals on the table

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra is set to make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon after more than a week of anticipation that the government will walk back its decision to dissolve the Region of Peel.

Calandra has already reversed major policies shepherded through by his predecessor, including the Greenbelt land swap and expansions to the urban boundaries of some cities.

He has also been working to review all Minister’s Zoning Orders handed out by his predecessor, asking municipalities to report on which are failing to progress by the end of November.

The announcement is expected to include the news the province will not be continuing with its plans to dissolve the Region of Peel, keeping Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga bound by an upper-tier municipality.

Since the decision to split Peel Region was mandated through legislation, the government would have to table a new bill in order to repeal the original law.

Mississauga mayor — and now Liberal leader — Bonnie Crombie said Ford had discussed the promise to split Peel Region with McCallion in her “final days.”

“She kept saying to me, ‘I’m talking to the premier about it, Bonnie, don’t you worry, I’m going to get a promise from him,’” she said.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has claimed splitting up Peel would pile tax increases and costs on the residents of his city, something Crombie has questioned.

The announcement is also likely to be bundled with other reversals, including to a small number of Minister’s Zoning Orders and some changes to development charges brought in under the old housing regime.