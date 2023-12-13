Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario housing minister to make announcement with reversals on the table

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Peel Region residents wait for decision on future of local government'
Peel Region residents wait for decision on future of local government
WATCH: After the Ford government signaled it may flip-flop on legislation it passed in the spring to dissolve the Region of Peel, residents there are waiting for a decision. While they await a verdict, groups representing not-for-profits and public sector workers say the status quo for services can’t be an option. Matthew Bingley reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra is set to make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon after more than a week of anticipation that the government will walk back its decision to dissolve the Region of Peel.

Calandra has already reversed major policies shepherded through by his predecessor, including the Greenbelt land swap and expansions to the urban boundaries of some cities.

He has also been working to review all Minister’s Zoning Orders handed out by his predecessor, asking municipalities to report on which are failing to progress by the end of November.

The announcement is expected to include the news the province will not be continuing with its plans to dissolve the Region of Peel, keeping Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga bound by an upper-tier municipality.

Since the decision to split Peel Region was mandated through legislation, the government would have to table a new bill in order to repeal the original law.

Story continues below advertisement

Mississauga mayor — and now Liberal leader — Bonnie Crombie said Ford had discussed the promise to split Peel Region with McCallion in her “final days.”

Trending Now

“She kept saying to me, ‘I’m talking to the premier about it, Bonnie, don’t you worry, I’m going to get a promise from him,’” she said.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has claimed splitting up Peel would pile tax increases and costs on the residents of his city, something Crombie has questioned.

The announcement is also likely to be bundled with other reversals, including to a small number of Minister’s Zoning Orders and some changes to development charges brought in under the old housing regime.

More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices