Sask. RCMP warn of naloxone-resistant fentanyl in southern part of province

A strain of naloxone-resistant fentanyl has been making the rounds in southern Saskatchewan, including Moose Jaw and Swift Current areas, and RCMP officers are warning the public.

The Saskatchewan RCMP says this strain looks no different than any others that are circulating, but is resistant to the drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of overdoses caused by opioids.

“The source and composition of this potentially lethal drug is under active investigation, but it was important for us to immediately alert the public of the danger present in our communities,” Insp. Jeff Smoliak said.

“This fentanyl strain is particularly alarming because it doesn’t look any different than others circulating. But if you take it and experience an overdose, it may be irreversible.”

“Using illicit drugs is always dangerous, but there is extra risk for fentanyl users in southern Saskatchewan right now. If you or someone you love uses fentanyl, you need to know what to do in the case of an overdose,” he added.

RCMP said for people to not use alone and let someone you trust know if you decide to use drugs.

A list of signs that someone may be experiencing an overdose was also given by police:

slow, weak or no breathing

blue lips or nails

dizziness and confusion

can’t be woken up

choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

drowsiness or difficulty staying awake

If you see an overdose, police say you should call 911 immediately.

RCMP also suggest that people keep naloxone kits on hand, saying they can be purchased at many pharmacies and that the Government of Saskatchewan offers naloxone kits free of charge at several locations across the province.

If you want to quit using drugs, there are services available to support you. To find services near you, visit saskatchewan.ca/addictions. You can also call the Province of Saskatchewan’s HealthLine at 811.