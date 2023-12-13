SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sask. RCMP warn of naloxone-resistant fentanyl in southern part of province

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 9:35 am
Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. View image in full screen
Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A strain of naloxone-resistant fentanyl has been making the rounds in southern Saskatchewan, including Moose Jaw and Swift Current areas, and RCMP officers are warning the public.

The Saskatchewan RCMP says this strain looks no different than any others that are circulating, but is resistant to the drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of overdoses caused by opioids.

Click to play video: 'Naloxone kits a lifeline in a worsening opiate crisis'
Naloxone kits a lifeline in a worsening opiate crisis

“The source and composition of this potentially lethal drug is under active investigation, but it was important for us to immediately alert the public of the danger present in our communities,” Insp. Jeff Smoliak said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This fentanyl strain is particularly alarming because it doesn’t look any different than others circulating. But if you take it and experience an overdose, it may be irreversible.”

“Using illicit drugs is always dangerous, but there is extra risk for fentanyl users in southern Saskatchewan right now. If you or someone you love uses fentanyl, you need to know what to do in the case of an overdose,” he added.

RCMP said for people to not use alone and let someone you trust know if you decide to use drugs.

Click to play video: 'Regina Police say record numbers of fentanyl seized in 2023 so far'
Regina Police say record numbers of fentanyl seized in 2023 so far
Trending Now

A list of signs that someone may be experiencing an overdose was also given by police:

  • slow, weak or no breathing
  • blue lips or nails
  • dizziness and confusion
  • can’t be woken up
  • choking, gurgling or snoring sounds
  • drowsiness or difficulty staying awake

If you see an overdose, police say you should call 911 immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP also suggest that people keep naloxone kits on hand, saying they can be purchased at many pharmacies and that the Government of Saskatchewan offers naloxone kits free of charge at several locations across the province.

If you want to quit using drugs, there are services available to support you. To find services near you, visit saskatchewan.ca/addictions. You can also call the Province of Saskatchewan’s HealthLine at 811.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices