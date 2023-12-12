Lethbridge man accused of sexual assault in trailer along Mayor Magrath

A 47-year-old Lethbridge man faces sexual assault, assault with a weapon and assault charges following an investigation into an incident in a trailer in a southside parking lot.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 3700 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South on Dec. 9 after a 39-year-old woman approached a stranger for help.

LPS officials say the woman told police she had been sexually assaulted in the trailer by a man she knew but didn’t know well. The victim said the man had inflicted burns on her during a previous assault.

The suspect as well as the truck and trailer were located in the lot and the suspect was arrested. Police say a second woman was in the truck at the time of the arrest but she did not report being harmed.

Malek Fares was charged but released from custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024. Fares is prohibited from having any contact with the victim and may not return to the parking lot.