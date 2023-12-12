Suspected explosive device found in Vernon vehicle with passed out man

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the discovery of a suspected explosive device found inside a vehicle in Vernon, B.C., Tuesday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., a man was spotted passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 2700-block of 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

“The man, who is known to police, was found to violate several conditions and was arrested without incident.” RCMP said in a press release.

1:52 Vernon RCMP arrest along Highway 97

“While dealing with the man, the arresting officer located a suspected explosive device inside the vehicle. Frontline officers immediately closed off the area to ensure the safety of the public and the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit has been consulted.”

Front-line officers have established a safety cordon and we’re asking the public to please avoid the area, Const. Chris Terleski, said.

“Our EDU Team is expected to arrive later today and the area will remain closed until they can examine and safely deal with the item.”

There is no additional information for release at this time and updates will be provided when available.