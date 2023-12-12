Menu

Crime

Suspected explosive device found in Vernon vehicle with passed out man

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Program to tackle mental health'
Program to tackle mental health
WATCH: A program to help tackle the mental health crisis is being expanded. Nine more communities have been approved to join the Car program--an initiative that has mental health experts responding to police calls alongside the RCMP in situations where mental distress is involved. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, two of the nine communities announced are Penticton and Vernon. – Jul 17, 2023
Police are investigating the discovery of a suspected explosive device found inside a vehicle in Vernon, B.C., Tuesday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., a man was spotted passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 2700-block of 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

“The man, who is known to police, was found to violate several conditions and was arrested without incident.” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP arrest along Highway 97'
Vernon RCMP arrest along Highway 97
“While dealing with the man, the arresting officer located a suspected explosive device inside the vehicle. Frontline officers immediately closed off the area to ensure the safety of the public and the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit has been consulted.”

Story continues below advertisement

Front-line officers have established a safety cordon and we’re asking the public to please avoid the area, Const. Chris Terleski, said.

“Our EDU Team is expected to arrive later today and the area will remain closed until they can examine and safely deal with the item.”

There is no additional information for release at this time and updates will be provided when available.

