Port Alberni picks B.C. developer to revitalize prime waterfront land

The City of Port Alberni has chosen a B.C.-based company as its partner to revitalize a prime slice of undeveloped waterfront land.

In 2021, Port Alberni acquired the Somass lands from Western Forest Products for $5.1 million. The 43-acre parcel, the former site of the Somass Division sawmill, has sat unused since 2017.

Last fall it put out a call to prospective developers to transform the space, which netted 16 applicants.

Mayor Sharie Minions said the city whittled that list down to two, and finally chose Squamish developer Matthews West as its partner.

She said the company was chosen in part because of its focus on sustainable, intentionally-planned communities.

“Their most notable local-ish project is the Squamish waterfront, and just so many similarities between Port Alberni and Squamish, and those two specific projects,” Minions said.

“It was nice to see the enthusiasm I feel about the site and really the potential it has to shift, transform our whole community — to see that shared by a developer as well, really seeing that full potential and being excited to get into the project.”

View image in full screen An artist’s rendering of the potential future for the Somass lands. City of Port Alberni

The developer’s work will include site remediation, land use planning, development and construction.

Matthews West is expected to begin developing a master plan for the area, which the city envisions as a mixed-use neighbourhood.

“We really focused on waterfront permanently for the people of the community as well as some residential, some commercial and light industrial, and a lot of park and open space,” Minions said.

“Really just a master plan, intentionally-planned community.”

In a media release, Matthews West president John Matthews called the development a “pivotal opportunity” for Port Alberni.

“We see tremendous opportunity for growth in Port Alberni due to its attractiveness as a recreational centre that offers natural beauty, lifestyle, and a strong sense of community,” he said.

“We look forward to the upcoming work on the site, engaging with the community, and working hand-in-hand with the Tseshaht and the Hupacasath First Nations on this exceptional development opportunity.”

Minions said with the developer chosen, the city will now complete demolition on the site, work she hopes could be done by next spring.

Meanwhile, Matthews West will get to work on the master plan, with a team expected in town early next year to sit down for consultations with First Nations leaders.

“And then the fun stuff begins,” Minions said, adding that the city will be seeking extensive public feedback.

“I think the community will be really excited to take part in that planning.”