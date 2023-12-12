Menu

Crime

RCMP search for man who exposed himself to woman on Nanaimo university campus

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 3:21 pm
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating an alleged indecent exposure at Vancouver Island University on Wed. Dec. 6, 2023. The suspect is seen here. View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating an alleged indecent exposure at Vancouver Island University on Wed. Dec. 6, 2023. The suspect is seen here. Handout/Nanaimo RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo are searching for a man who exposed his genitalia to a woman on the city’s Vancouver Island University campus last week.

According to RCMP, the woman said she was walking between Building 205 and 210 around 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 when a stranger riding his bicycle stopped, dismounted and flashed her.

He made vulgar comments, got back on his bike and took off, police said in a Tuesday press release.

Click to play video: 'Save Our Streets coalition demands government action on crime'
Save Our Streets coalition demands government action on crime
The woman reported the incident to campus security on Dec. 7 and is currently receiving support, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP released a photo of the suspect on his bicycle Thursday, hoping someone can help identity him. The man is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and in his mid-30s with a slim build. He was wearing a grey toque and dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo detachment at 250-754-2345.

