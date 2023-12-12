RCMP search for man who exposed himself to woman on Nanaimo university campus

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Nanaimo are searching for a man who exposed his genitalia to a woman on the city’s Vancouver Island University campus last week.

According to RCMP, the woman said she was walking between Building 205 and 210 around 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 when a stranger riding his bicycle stopped, dismounted and flashed her.

He made vulgar comments, got back on his bike and took off, police said in a Tuesday press release.

The woman reported the incident to campus security on Dec. 7 and is currently receiving support, police added.

The RCMP released a photo of the suspect on his bicycle Thursday, hoping someone can help identity him. The man is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and in his mid-30s with a slim build. He was wearing a grey toque and dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo detachment at 250-754-2345.

