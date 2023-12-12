RCMP search for man who exposed himself to woman on Nanaimo university campus

Mounties in Nanaimo are searching for a man who exposed his genitalia to a woman on the city’s Vancouver Island University campus last week.
According to RCMP, the woman said she was walking between Building 205 and 210 around 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 when a stranger riding his bicycle stopped, dismounted and flashed her.
He made vulgar comments, got back on his bike and took off, police said in a Tuesday press release.
The woman reported the incident to campus security on Dec. 7 and is currently receiving support, police added.
The RCMP released a photo of the suspect on his bicycle Thursday, hoping someone can help identity him. The man is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and in his mid-30s with a slim build. He was wearing a grey toque and dark clothing.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo detachment at 250-754-2345.
Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.
- Ontario woman charged with murder in death of 10-month-old baby: police
- Dangerous offender charged in killing of 10-year-old Quebec girl nearly 3 decades ago
- Man arrested after 16-year-old Texas cheerleader found dead in bathtub
- Kenneth Law faces 2nd-degree murder charges in sodium nitrite investigation
Comments