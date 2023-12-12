Menu

Crime

Brampton, Ont. jewelry store robbed by suspects armed with hammers

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 3:52 pm
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Regional Police is investigating after a jewelry store in Brampton, Ont., was robbed by hammer-wielding suspects last week.

According to police, officers were called to a retail store in a shopping mall located at Queen Street and Dixie Road for a robbery on Dec. 8, just after 8 p.m.

Police said three suspects, armed with hammers, damaged display cases, while a fourth suspect waited in a vehicle.

The suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police said.

Police said there were no reported injuries to any of the store staff.

Investigators haven’t released any suspect or vehicle description at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police’s Central Robbery Bureau or Crime Stoppers.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

