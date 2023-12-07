Suspect images released from Yorkdale Mall’s smash-and-grab at Cartier

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released suspect images from a smash-and-grab at a Cartier store inside Yorkdale Mall earlier this week.

On Tuesday at around 8:45 p.m., just before the mall was closing for the night, police said they responded to reports of a robbery at a jewelry store.

Police said three masked males entered the Cartier store and smashed the display cases, while a fourth remained as a lookout near the door.

One of the suspects took out a can of pepper spray and discharged it in the store, police said, while the other two suspects used hammers to smash the glass display cases.

“They removed a large quantity of jewelry before exiting the store,” police said. They added the store is still looking at its inventory and what was taken and could not provide an estimate for the value of the stolen jewelry.

Story continues below advertisement

All four suspects fled in a getaway vehicle described as a dark-coloured sedan.

View image in full screen Image of the suspect getaway vehicle. Toronto Police

Police and Yorkdale Mall both confirmed no employees or shoppers were injured during the robbery.

A spokesperson for the mall said that “Yorkdale has excellent surveillance and is working closely with the police on this investigation.”

The suspects are described by police as male, three with a medium build and one with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.