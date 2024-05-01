Menu

Crime

RCMP seize thousands of contraband cigarettes from northern Alberta business

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 8:28 pm
High Level RCMP have seized over 140,000 cigarettes during a search warrant of a business in Eleske, Alta. last month. View image in full screen
High Level RCMP have seized over 140,000 cigarettes during a search warrant of a business in Eleske, Alta. last month. RCMP
High Level RCMP seized over 140,000 cigarettes during a search warrant of a business in Eleske, Alta. last month.

Police said they seized 704 boxes of unstamped tobacco on March 14, each box containing approximately 200 cigarettes.

Shaminder Singh, 39, a resident of Eleske, faces several charges including possession of unstamped a tobacco product.

Singh was released and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.

 

