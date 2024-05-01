RCMP seize thousands of contraband cigarettes from northern Alberta business

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

High Level RCMP seized over 140,000 cigarettes during a search warrant of a business in Eleske, Alta. last month.

Police said they seized 704 boxes of unstamped tobacco on March 14, each box containing approximately 200 cigarettes.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Shaminder Singh, 39, a resident of Eleske, faces several charges including possession of unstamped a tobacco product.

Singh was released and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.