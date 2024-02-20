Puppy’s owners charged after Calgary vet treats dog who allegedly ate illegal drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing multiple charges related to two separate animal cruelty investigations in Calgary over the past several weeks.

According to Calgary police, the first incident happened on Jan. 7, when police received a call from a Calgary veterinary clinic that treated an unconscious 11-week-old puppy which police said had ingested illegal drugs.

Police said the clinic provided life-saving support and the puppy was seized shortly after.

Calgary police said dogs have been seized following two separate animal cruelty investigations. Calgary Police

On Feb. 6, investigators executed a search warrant on a home in the 6000 block of Centre Street NW where police a seized a firearm, ammunition, illegal drugs and stolen property.

Police said City of Calgary bylaw officers assisted with the seizure of another dog and nine additional puppies.

Christie Lee Sims, 44, and Ryan Clyde Bonnell, 44, both of Calgary, face numerous charges, including one count of causing damage to animals.

Sims is scheduled to appear on court on March 5, while Bonnell is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 29.

Just one day later, on Feb. 7, police received yet another call from a local veterinary hospital about a dog that was severely injured. Police said in that case, staff at the clinic had learned about a dog being killed from the patron who had brought in the injured dog.

On Feb. 8, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 6000 block of 33 Avenue N.W. and seized one firearm. With the assistance of peace officers from the Calgary Humane Society, police also seized two additional dogs.

Jeffrey Alan McLarty, 51, also of Calgary, is facing several charges, including one count of killing or injuring animals. McLarty has also been charged with two counts of causing distress under the Animal Protection Act. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

“We are happy to report that all the dogs seized in these investigations have found a safe, happy place to call home,” Calgary police Insp. Keith Hurley said.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on these cases to contact them.