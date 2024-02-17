Calgary police investigate alleged bank robbery in southwest

Calgary police are investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred in the city’s southwest Saturday afternoon.
According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the Scotiabank inside Lakeview Plaza at 6449 Crowchild Trail S.W. was held up.
Police told Global News it is believed a masked individual was involved, but got away before officers arrived.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Police did not provide details about what exactly happened inside the bank.
The investigation is ongoing.
Trending Now
Comments