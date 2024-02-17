Calgary police investigate alleged bank robbery in southwest

See more sharing options

Calgary police are investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred in the city’s southwest Saturday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the Scotiabank inside Lakeview Plaza at 6449 Crowchild Trail S.W. was held up.

Police told Global News it is believed a masked individual was involved, but got away before officers arrived.

Police did not provide details about what exactly happened inside the bank.

The investigation is ongoing.