Crime

Calgary police investigate alleged bank robbery in southwest

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 4:26 pm
Calgary police are investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred in the city's southwest Saturday afternoon. (File image: Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020.) THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred in the city’s southwest Saturday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the Scotiabank inside Lakeview Plaza at 6449 Crowchild Trail S.W. was held up.

Police told Global News it is believed a masked individual was involved, but got away before officers arrived.

Police did not provide details about what exactly happened inside the bank.

The investigation is ongoing.

