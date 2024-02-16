Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police identify man found dead in Greenview home, say he was victim of homicide

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 10:28 am
1 min read
In a news release issued Friday morning, police identified the homicide victim as Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco of Calgary. View image in full screen
In a news release issued Friday morning, police identified the homicide victim as Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco of Calgary. Supplied by CPS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two days after a 28-year-old man’s body was found inside a home in northeast Calgary, police say an autopsy has determined he was the victim of a homicide.

In a news release issued Friday morning, police identified the victim as Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco of Calgary. They did not disclose details of how he died or if detectives have any suspects at this point in their investigation.

Police were called about a body in a residence in the 300 block of Grier Avenue Northeast on Wednesday. An autopsy was completed on Thursday that determined Polanco’s death was a homicide.

Police said investigators believe the last time Polanco had contact with his family was on Jan. 28. They said detectives want anyone who knew Polanco or who may have been in contact with him to call police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They are also looking for tips about any suspicious activity seen or heard near the 300 block of Grier Avenue Northeast on Sunday, Jan. 28 and Monday, Jan. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

“Any piece of information, big or small, may have a significant impact on our investigation,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit said.

Police have released a photo of Polanco in an effort to generate more tips about what happened to him.

Polanco was about five feet seven inches tall and 160 pounds and had long, dark hair in dreadlocks.

Trending Now
In a news release issued Friday morning, police identified the homicide victim as Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco of Calgary. View image in full screen
In a news release issued Friday morning, police identified the homicide victim as Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco of Calgary. Supplied by CPS
Click to play video: '2023: A year in review with Calgary’s police chief – Part 1'
2023: A year in review with Calgary’s police chief – Part 1
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices