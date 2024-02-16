Calgary police identify man found dead in Greenview home, say he was victim of homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after a 28-year-old man’s body was found inside a home in northeast Calgary, police say an autopsy has determined he was the victim of a homicide.

In a news release issued Friday morning, police identified the victim as Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco of Calgary. They did not disclose details of how he died or if detectives have any suspects at this point in their investigation.

Police were called about a body in a residence in the 300 block of Grier Avenue Northeast on Wednesday. An autopsy was completed on Thursday that determined Polanco’s death was a homicide.

Police said investigators believe the last time Polanco had contact with his family was on Jan. 28. They said detectives want anyone who knew Polanco or who may have been in contact with him to call police.

They are also looking for tips about any suspicious activity seen or heard near the 300 block of Grier Avenue Northeast on Sunday, Jan. 28 and Monday, Jan. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

“Any piece of information, big or small, may have a significant impact on our investigation,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit said.

Police have released a photo of Polanco in an effort to generate more tips about what happened to him.

Polanco was about five feet seven inches tall and 160 pounds and had long, dark hair in dreadlocks.

