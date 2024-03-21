Sask. highway patrol seizes 6.6M illegal cigarettes worth $3.3M

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) and RCMP seized approximately 6.6 million unstamped cigarettes on March 1 near Indian Head, according to a release.

According to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, an officer stopped a commercial vehicle on Highway #1 just east of Indian Head.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Inside the trailer, the officer found 22 pallets of unstamped cigarettes. The 6.6 million cigarettes were estimated to be worth $3.3 million on the illicit market.

The driver was released and scheduled to appear in Indian Head Provincial Court in June.

The passenger was found to have breached a conditional sentence order related to a prior offence with the Canadian Border Service Agency. They were scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court.

Both individuals were charged with several counts under the criminal code and the Tobacco Tax Act.