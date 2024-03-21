Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Sask. highway patrol seizes 6.6M illegal cigarettes worth $3.3M

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
According to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, an officer stopped a commercial vehicle on Highway #1 just east of Indian Head on March 1. View image in full screen
According to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, an officer stopped a commercial vehicle on Highway #1 just east of Indian Head on March 1. File / The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) and RCMP seized approximately 6.6 million unstamped cigarettes on March 1 near Indian Head, according to a release.

According to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, an officer stopped a commercial vehicle on Highway #1 just east of Indian Head.

Inside the trailer, the officer found 22 pallets of unstamped cigarettes. The 6.6 million cigarettes were estimated to be worth $3.3 million on the illicit market.

The driver was released and scheduled to appear in Indian Head Provincial Court in June.

The passenger was found to have breached a conditional sentence order related to a prior offence with the Canadian Border Service Agency. They were scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court.

Both individuals were charged with several counts under the criminal code and the Tobacco Tax Act.

