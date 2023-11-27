Menu

Crime

Images released of suspects in jewelry store heist at Kitchener mall

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 2:25 pm
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify and speak with these men. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify and speak with these men. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo regional police have released images of three men they believe may be connected to a weekend jewelry store robbery in Kitchener.

Police say they were called to Fairview Park Mall on Saturday at around 5:40 p.m. after the robbery was reported.

Three men entered into the store carrying guns and axes before they broke several display cases and grabbed an unknown quantity of jewelry, according to police.

The trio then made their way to a dark-coloured, newer-model four-door Honda Civic where they fled the scene.

Police described the suspects as being in their late teens or early 20s with thin to average builds.

Their robbery team is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with dashcam or surveillance video from the time of the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

