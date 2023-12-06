Teens arrested following attempted jewelry store robbery in downtown Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens are now in custody after an attempt to rob a jewelry store in Barrie’s downtown core, police say.

On Monday just before 4 p.m., Barrie police received a report of an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in downtown Barrie.

Police say three males, who are believed to be under the age of 18, entered the business behind another customer who was granted access through the locked front door.

Barrie police say the three displayed several weapons, including a firearm, but fled the store when they encountered employees.

The suspects were not able to obtain any merchandise, and no employees were physically injured, police say.

Witnesses reported the three were last seen leaving the area in a white Honda CRV, which was reported stolen from the Toronto area.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing to follow investigative leads and are looking into whether there are connections to the jewelry store robbery that occurred the same afternoon in Collingwood.

Investigating officers are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.