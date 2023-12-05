Suspects apprehended by police after jewelry theft in Collingwood

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment have arrested three suspects in an armed robbery at a jewelry store.

On Monday around 3:20 p.m., front-line members from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP were dispatched to an armed robbery at a business in downtown Collingwood.

Police say three suspects were seen going into a jewelry store, discharging a firearm in the process, and a short time later were observed fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

None of the store employees of the store were physically injured in the incident, police say.

Police say they found the vehicle abandoned in a field near County Road 124 and the 30/31 Sideroad.

Police say the SUV had been reported stolen by Toronto Police Services.

Following a ground search over several hours, police say all three suspects were apprehended without incident.