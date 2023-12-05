Menu

Crime

Suspects apprehended by police after jewelry theft in Collingwood

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 12:18 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Ontario Provincial Police from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment have arrested three suspects in an armed robbery at a jewelry store.

On Monday around 3:20 p.m., front-line members from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP were dispatched to an armed robbery at a business in downtown Collingwood.

Police say three suspects were seen going into a jewelry store, discharging a firearm in the process, and a short time later were observed fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

None of the store employees of the store were physically injured in the incident, police say.

Police say they found the vehicle abandoned in a field near County Road 124 and the 30/31 Sideroad.

Police say the SUV had been reported stolen by Toronto Police Services.

Following a ground search over several hours, police say all three suspects were apprehended without incident.

