Police looking for suspects after armed robbery at Vaughan pharmacy

York Regional Police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Vaughan over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday at 5 p.m., in the area of Rutherford Road and Clarence Street, according to police.

Police say two men, both of whom wore black masks, one armed with a knife, entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics.

The men filled a bag with drugs and attempted to steal money from the cash register but were unable to access it, police said.

Police say the suspects then left the store with a quantity of narcotics.

No one was physically injured in this incident.

Investigators described the first suspect as five-feet-eight-inches tall with a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie, black gloves and carrying a reusable shopping bag.

The second suspect is described as five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build and wearing a black hoodie and gloves.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area, or anyone who may have dashcam or video surveillance footage at the time of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.