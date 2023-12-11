N.B. woman dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into power pole: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old woman from Grand Falls, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Drummond area.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to the crash on Route 108 around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 10.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of her injuries,” the release said.

The crash is believed to have happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which drove off of the road and crashed into a power pole.”

It said an RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

“An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s exact cause of death,” the release said.