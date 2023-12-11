Woman, 2 children found in critical condition at Toronto apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a woman and two children were found in critical condition at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night.

Insp. Jeff Bangild said at around 7:30 p.m., police received 911 calls about a woman who had apparently fallen from a balcony on Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

Bangild said officers then went upstairs and found two children, under the age of eight, who had no obvious signs of trauma but did not have any vital signs.

“They were unconscious, they didn’t have a pulse. They were not breathing,” Bangild said.

He did not specify the age of the children but referred to them as “toddlers” and “infants.”

Bangild said the woman “who was located on the ground” outside of the apartment building and the two children were rushed to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point, the medical staff are taking best care to try to save the infants’ lives as well as the woman who was located on the ground,” Bangild said.

The woman is believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, he said.

Police would not reveal how many floors up the incident specifically took place. They also did not say what led up to the incident.

Bangild said the investigation will take some time to determine what happened.