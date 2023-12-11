Menu

Canada

Woman, 2 children found in critical condition at Toronto apartment building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 7:31 am
Police tape outside apartment building on 5 Glamorgan Ave. in Scarborough. Early Monday, two young children without vital signs were found in an apartment building, and a woman was found 'on the ground' in critical condition. View image in full screen
Police tape outside apartment building on 5 Glamorgan Ave. in Scarborough. Early Monday, two young children without vital signs were found in an apartment building, and a woman was found 'on the ground' in critical condition. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto Police say a woman and two children were found in critical condition at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night.

Insp. Jeff Bangild said at around 7:30 p.m., police received 911 calls about a woman who had apparently fallen from a balcony on Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

Bangild said officers then went upstairs and found two children, under the age of eight, who had no obvious signs of trauma but did not have any vital signs.

“They were unconscious, they didn’t have a pulse. They were not breathing,” Bangild said.

He did not specify the age of the children but referred to them as “toddlers” and “infants.”

Bangild said the woman “who was located on the ground” outside of the apartment building and the two children were rushed to hospital.

“At this point, the medical staff are taking best care to try to save the infants’ lives as well as the woman who was located on the ground,” Bangild said.

The woman is believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, he said.

Police would not reveal how many floors up the incident specifically took place. They also did not say what led up to the incident.

Trending Now

Bangild said the investigation will take some time to determine what happened.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

