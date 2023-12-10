Menu

Crime

Dog bites man who followed and grabbed woman in Peterborough, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 10, 2023 3:13 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police are seeking a suspect after a woman reported she was grabbed by a man in the area of Trent Street and Euclid Avenue on Dec. 9, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Police are looking for a middle-aged male suspect who reportedly left his vehicle and grabbed a woman Saturday afternoon in northeast Peterborough.

In a series of posts on X, the Peterborough Police Service said the suspect was driving an older-style black SUV and approached a woman who was walking her dog in the area of Trent Street and Euclid Avenue, off of Armour Road,

The man began following the woman and then grabbed her hood, telling her to come with him, police said, adding that the dog “intervened and bit the male.”

The man drove away in the nearby area of Caddy Street, police said.

The suspect is described as in his 50s with salt-and-pepper hair and clean shaven. He stands approximately six-feet, four-inches and has a medium build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

No further details were available on the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext 555 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

