Crime

Police seek suspect following downtown Peterborough robbery

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime'
Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime
RELATED: Over the past five years, Peterborough's non-violent crime severity index has increased 28 per cent. Police are now rolling out a new program to cut down on this and specifically property crime. Robert Lothian explains – Nov 16, 2023
Police are looking for a woman following an alleged robbery at a downtown business in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a business in the area of George and Hunter streets. Police learned a woman had entered the store and tried to leave without paying for some items.

Police say the business owner and the woman got into an altercation and the owner was punched several times.

“The owner was able to retrieve the merchandise before the suspect fled the area,” police said.

The woman is described as standing 5-foot-4 with her hair in dreads. She was wearing a black jacket and boots, white pants and carrying a black handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: '‘I want to do more:’ Peterborough police respond to concerns about thefts as rift remains over officials’ response to homelessness crisis'
‘I want to do more:’ Peterborough police respond to concerns about thefts as rift remains over officials’ response to homelessness crisis
