Police seek suspect following downtown Peterborough robbery

Police are looking for a woman following an alleged robbery at a downtown business in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a business in the area of George and Hunter streets. Police learned a woman had entered the store and tried to leave without paying for some items.

Police say the business owner and the woman got into an altercation and the owner was punched several times.

“The owner was able to retrieve the merchandise before the suspect fled the area,” police said.

The woman is described as standing 5-foot-4 with her hair in dreads. She was wearing a black jacket and boots, white pants and carrying a black handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.