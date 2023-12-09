Toronto man charged with five counts of sexual assault

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 23-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with five counts of sexual assault, police say.

Officers say they responded to five different calls within an hour of each other on Thursday morning of sexual assault, with similar circumstances in each case.

The accused allegedly approached each victim while they were out walking in the area and sexually assaulted them.

These events took place on numerous roads in the College Street area.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with information to come forward.