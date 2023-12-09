Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged with five counts of sexual assault

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 9, 2023 10:22 am
Police are notifying the public of an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation and warn there may be additional victims. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Police are notifying the public of an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation and warn there may be additional victims. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Spencer Colby / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 23-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with five counts of sexual assault, police say.

Officers say they responded to five different calls within an hour of each other on Thursday morning of sexual assault, with similar circumstances in each case.

The accused allegedly approached each victim while they were out walking in the area and sexually assaulted them.

These events took place on numerous roads in the College Street area.

Trending Now

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with information to come forward.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices