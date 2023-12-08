N.S. man charged with 64 sexual offences, women recorded and videos sold: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man has been charged with 64 sexual offences, ranging from human trafficking to luring a child and administering a noxious substance, according to the RCMP.

The arrest and charges come after an extensive multi-agency investigation that began in 2021, and involved the Nova Scotia Provincial Human Trafficking Unit, the Cape Breton Regional Police Service and the Nova Scotia RCMP.

According to an RCMP release sent Friday, the investigation began when several victims reported a man had been “targeting females in the Cape Breton area.”

“Through the course of the investigation, officers uncovered evidence that females were being video recorded without their consent and that the videos were being posted and sold online,” police said.

RCMP said 17 people have come forward, and the incidents span 15 years between 2008 and 2023.

Investigators believe there are more victims out there.

“I commend the survivors for their courage and the investigative team for its commitment – this is what enabled the investigation and the very significant charges,” said Insp. Murray Marcichiw, of the RCMP Major Crime and Behavioural Sciences Group and the Provincial Human Trafficking Unit, in the release.

Police say Paul Theriault Jr., 45, of Dominion, N.S. has been charged with 64 offences, including:

Human Trafficking (2 counts)

Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration (3 counts)

Communicate for the Purpose of Obtaining Sexual Services (4 counts)

Procuring (2 counts)

Sexual Assault (10 counts)

Sexual Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Publication of Intimate Images Without Consent (11 counts)

Voyeurism (4 counts)

Extortion

Sexual Interference

Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts)

Trafficking in Substances (11 counts)

Administer Noxious Thing (6 counts)

Luring a Child by Telecommunications (4 counts)

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Theriault appeared in Sydney Provincial Court on Thursday and has been remanded into custody until his next appearance this coming Tuesday, police say.

Anyone who has information in relation to the incidents, is a survivor, or knows someone who may be a survivor, should call local police or RCMP detachment. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 902-449-2425 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

