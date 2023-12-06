Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

RCMP investigate homicide in Fort McKay, Alta.

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 2:15 pm
RCMP are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Fort McKay, Alta. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Fort McKay, Alta. Global News
RCMP are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Fort McKay, Alta., as a homicide.

Officers were called to a home on Target Road Tuesday around 3 a.m. for a firearms complaint.

They found a man with life-threatening injuries. RCMP said they could not reveal the type of injuries the man suffered but said he died of those injuries a short time later.

RCMP also said reports of a second person being injured were unrelated to the investigation.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

On Tuesday, RCMP issued a shelter-in-place advisory for residents in Fort McKay while they searched for a 21-year-old resident. That advisory was lifted a short time later.

An RCMP spokesperson said police were still looking for Anton Grandjambe Wednesday.

Grandjambe is described as five feet nine inches tall and 163 pounds with brown eyes. RCMP said he may be armed.

Police said there is no information to suggest there is a risk to the general public at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP continue to look for a 21-year-old Fort Mackay resident.
RCMP continue to look for a 21-year-old Anton Grandjambe. RCMP
