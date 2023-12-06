RCMP open homicide probe after death of man dropped at northern Alberta health centre

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a homicide after the death of an assault victim who had been dropped off outside a northern Alberta health centre.

The incident happened Tuesday. A man who appeared to have been assaulted was dropped off in John D’or Prairie at the Little Red River Cree Nation Health Centre where police said he later died of his injuries.

RCMP said after an initial investigation, officers are treating the death as a homicide.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

John D’or Prairie is approximately 550 kilometres north of Edmonton.

An autopsy has been scheduled in Edmonton.

Anyone with information can contact the Fort Vermilion RCMP at 780-927-3255 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).