Two pickup trucks collided on Highway 63 in Alberta Saturday, near the Suncor north gate which has caused the closure of the highway for “most of the day,” according to Fort McMurray RCMP.

RCMP said the highway was closed as a result of debris spread across the road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as RCMP conduct their investigation.

More to come…