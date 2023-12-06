S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, oil drops below US$70 a barrel

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the energy sector helped offset strength in the base metal, telecommunication and utility stocks as the price of oil fell below US$70 a barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.57 points at 20,367.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.08 points at 36,127.64. The S&P 500 index was down 3.05 points at 4,564.13, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.93 points at 14,215.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.65 cents US compared with 73.64 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$2.59 at US$69.73 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$12.00 at US$2,048.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.78 a pound.