Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bank of Canada set to announce final interest rate decision of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2023 7:21 am
Click to play video: 'Interest rates ‘may’ be high enough to bring inflation to 2% target, but still assessing: Macklem'
Interest rates ‘may’ be high enough to bring inflation to 2% target, but still assessing: Macklem
WATCH: Interest rates ‘may’ be high enough to bring inflation to 2% target, but still assessing: Macklem – Nov 22, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision Wednesday morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.

The Bank of Canada opted to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent at its last two announcements as the economy shows clearer signs of a slowdown.

Last week’s GDP report showed the economy shrank in the third quarter, while the country’s unemployment rate ticked up once again in November.

Inflation in Canada has also slowed considerably, with the annual rate coming in at 3.1 per cent in October.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s inflation rate dropped to 3.1% in October: StatsCan'
Canada’s inflation rate dropped to 3.1% in October: StatsCan
Trending Now

As the economy softens and inflation comes down, economists will be watching for any signs from the central bank on when to expect future interest rate cuts.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, the central bank has dismissed any talk of rate cuts and instead maintained it’s prepared to raise rates again if needed.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices