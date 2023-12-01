Menu

Canada

November jobs report to shed light on unemployment, labour force 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2023 7:29 am
Statistics Canada is set to release its November labour force survey Friday morning.

The report will shed light on the unemployment rate last month, as well as whether the economy added or lost jobs.

RBC says it expects employment rose by 15,000, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent as the population rapidly grows.

Canada’s unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in October.

After a robust bounce back from the pandemic, the job market has cooled this year as high interest rates weigh on businesses.

Forecasters expect this trend to continue as the economy struggles to grow and interest rates remain elevated.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

