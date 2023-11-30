Menu

Canada

Is Canada in a technical recession? StatCan to release latest GDP data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2023 7:26 am
Canada will officially be in a recession if downward data trends continue
Statistics Canada is set to release its gross domestic product reading for the third quarter Thursday morning.

The federal agency’s preliminary estimate suggested the economy shrank 0.1 per cent.

A decline in real GDP would mark the second consecutive quarterly contraction, meeting the definition of a technical recession.

However, economists tend to have a higher bar for calling a recession as they look for signs of a broader slowdown.

Canada’s economy flat in July, signs of growth in August: StatCan
The softening economy comes as high interest rates put a damper on business and consumer spending.

Forecasters anticipate that slowdown to continue into next year, likely leading to a rise in unemployment as well.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

