Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

‘Excess demand’ fuelling inflation is now gone, Bank of Canada’s Macklem says

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 12:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada holds interest rate as economy weakens, inflation cools'
Bank of Canada holds interest rate as economy weakens, inflation cools
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.0 per cent on Wednesday, amid signs of cooling in the economy and easing in inflation. "We don't want to cool the economy more than necessary, but we don't want Canadians to have to continue to live with an elevated inflation, either. And we cannot let high inflation become entrenched in the economy," Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said – Oct 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The head of the Bank of Canada says the “excess demand” that was fuelling inflation is gone from the economy.

Tiff Macklem’s comments on Wednesday at the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce in New Brunswick come a day after Statistics Canada reported the annual pace of inflation slowed sharply to 3.1 per cent in October. That’s down from 3.8 per cent the month earlier and five percentage points lower than the peaks seen in June 2022.

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate rapidly since March 2022 in an attempt to cool the economy and dampen demand for spending — efforts that Macklem said are expected to continue pushing inflation down in the months to come.

“We expect the economy to remain weak for the next few quarters, which means more downward pressure on inflation is in the pipeline,” he told the crowd. “In short, the excess demand in the economy that made it too easy to raise prices is now gone.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada’s inflation rate dropped to 3.1% in October: StatsCan'
Canada’s inflation rate dropped to 3.1% in October: StatsCan
Trending Now

Macklem acknowledged in his speech that despite slowing inflation, higher interest rates are “squeezing” Canadians. But he argued that “the payoff will be worth it” when the Bank of Canada achieves price stability and inflation returns to the two per cent target.

Macklem said interest rates “may now be restrictive enough” to tame inflation, but reiterated that the central bank is prepared to raise rates again if high inflation “persists.”

The central bank has held its policy rate steady in two consecutive decisions. The Bank of Canada’s final rate decision of the year comes on Dec. 6.

The Liberal government’s fall fiscal update on Tuesday predicted that  Canada will avoid a recession amid slowing growth.

More to come…

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices