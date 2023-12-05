RCMP evacuating residents due to grassfire northwest of Airdrie

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers are evacuating some homes on Symons Valley Road due to a large grassfire northwest of Airdrie.

A section of Symons Valley Road was closed to traffic Tuesday as firefighters battled a large grassfire that put several homes in jeopardy.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the road was closed between Township Roads 280 and 282.

Several people on tractors were attempting to construct firebreaks to prevent the fire from spreading closer to homes.

In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, Rocky View County officials said Mounties are evacuating residences in certain areas due to the ongoing fire threat.

A reception centre was opened at 900 Mountain Avenue in Crossfield, Alta. Officials said the reception centre is equipped to help evacuees and provide resources.

People are asked to avoid non-essential travel to the area.

