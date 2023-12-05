2 patients die while waiting in Montreal-area ER, investigations launched

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple investigations are underway after two patients died in separate incidents in the emergency room of a Montreal-area hospital last week.

The patients died at Hôpital Anna-Laberge in Châteauguay, a city located on Montreal’s south shore. The news was first reported by French-language digital outlet La Presse.

The Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de Montérégie-Ouest (FIQ-SPSMO), the union representing health-care workers at the hospital, said members informed union president Dominic Caisse of the deaths.

The first patient died while waiting for care in the hospital’s ER last Wednesday, according to the union. A second patient’s death occurred the following day.

The regional health board, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Ouest (CISSS), confirmed investigations were launched. An internal probe and a coroner are both investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

The CISSS offered its condolences to the patients’ families, saying it takes the situation “very seriously” and it will co-operate with investigators. The health board also confirmed meetings are underway to find ways to ease overcrowding at Hôpital Anna-Laberge.

“We currently have a busy situation and the waiting time is very high,” the CISSS said in an email to Global News.

The health board added “all efforts are made to reduce pressure on emergencies, for the well-being of teams and patients. We will never compromise on patient safety.”

The office of Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says he visited the Anna-Laberge Hospital on Sunday to get a sense of the situation.

— with files from The Canadian Press