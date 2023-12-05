Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

2 patients die while waiting in Montreal-area ER, investigations launched

By Kalina Laframboise & Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 12:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec launches program to hospitalize patients at home'
Quebec launches program to hospitalize patients at home
In an effort to tackle the hospital overcrowding crisis and reduce the number of required beds, the Quebec government announced plans to make it possible for patients to receive hospital care at home. It's part of a program developed by experts at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital. Global's Phil Carpenter reports. – May 1, 2023
Multiple investigations are underway after two patients died in separate incidents in the emergency room of a Montreal-area hospital last week.

The patients died at Hôpital Anna-Laberge in Châteauguay, a city located on Montreal’s south shore. The news was first reported by French-language digital outlet La Presse.

The Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de Montérégie-Ouest (FIQ-SPSMO), the union representing health-care workers at the hospital, said members informed union president Dominic Caisse of the deaths.

The first patient died while waiting for care in the hospital’s ER last Wednesday, according to the union. A second patient’s death occurred the following day.

The regional health board, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Ouest (CISSS), confirmed investigations were launched. An internal probe and a coroner are both investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

The CISSS offered its condolences to the patients’ families, saying it takes the situation “very seriously” and it will co-operate with investigators. The health board also confirmed meetings are underway to find ways to ease overcrowding at Hôpital Anna-Laberge.

“We currently have a busy situation and the waiting time is very high,” the CISSS said in an email to Global News.

The health board added “all efforts are made to reduce pressure on emergencies, for the well-being of teams and patients. We will never compromise on patient safety.”

The office of Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says he visited the Anna-Laberge Hospital on Sunday to get a sense of the situation.

Click to play video: 'Bilingual status of hospitals could be revoked under Quebec’s Bill 15 endangering access to English services'
Bilingual status of hospitals could be revoked under Quebec’s Bill 15 endangering access to English services

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

