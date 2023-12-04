Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario government takes aim at puppy mills in new legislation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 2:19 pm
In this Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md. View image in full screen
In this Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario government is planning to introduce new rules it says will crack down on large and unethical dog breeding operations, often referred to as puppy mills.

New legislation unveiled by the Ontario government on Monday is designed to ban various breeding practices often associated with industrial dog-selling operations.

As part of the new rules, minimum penalties of $10,000 can be levelled for those operating puppy mills that run afoul of the rules. Those fines would rise to $25,000 if the alleged violations lead to the death of a dog.

“The Preventing Unethical Puppy Sales Act will help to ensure Ontario remains a leader in animal welfare by being the first province in the country to introduce minimum penalties specific to puppy mills,” Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said.

Trending Now

The changes will ban breeding a female dog more than three times over two years or breeding a female dog who is younger than one year old.

Story continues below advertisement

Other changes will punish separating a mother from her puppies before they are eight weeks ago and failing to keep the dog’s environment free.

Regulations for the legislation will also address questions around procedures like declawing, tail docking and debarking with a goal of establishing penalties, the government said.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices