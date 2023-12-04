Guelph teen warned after social media posts about abuse deemed false: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is warning the community about making false social media posts alleging that a criminal activity has happened.

Police received information on Saturday from a police force in Quebec about someone posting concerning messages about abuse on X (formerly Twitter). They say the call reporting the posts to Quebec police came from a person living in the U.S.

Investigators were able to trace the posts to an address in Guelph.

They say officers went to a west-end home later that day to check on everyone’s well-being. A 15-year-old was interviewed and, after initially denying making the posts, admitted that her story about being abused was a lie meant for “clout.”

No charges were laid but the teen was given a warning in front of her parents that such behaviour could result in mischief charges in the future.