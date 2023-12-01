Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the five stories we want to share:

‘Christine Sinclair Place’: Stadium to get 1-night name change honouring retiring legend

British Columbia’s biggest stadium will get a temporary name change as it hosts the final performance of one of the country’s best athletes.

On Dec. 5, for one night only, BC Place will be renamed Christine Sinclair Place.

The honour will come as Sinclair, the world’s leading soccer goal scorer, plays her final international match as Canada’s national women’s soccer team faces off against Australia.

The stadium will also be illuminated in red and white, and with Sinclair’s jersey number, 12.

Warming kits return to North Vancouver for those in need amid cold weather

As the weather gets colder in North Vancouver, a volunteer-run warming kit program has returned to the city to support people experiencing homelessness.

RCMP Cpl. Randall Wong and his wife Sahar launched warmingthehomeless in 2014 to “pay something forward,” he said. At the time, he added, they both worked in professions that brought them into frequent contact with those in need of shelter.

The couple now collects funds and donations for two different kits — one for men and one for women. Each contains new items to keep warm, such as hats, toques, socks, globes, coffee, tea, and sometimes, hygiene products.

“We believe that if we truly care, we’re not going to give you discarded clothing,” Wong said in a Sunday interview.

Seeking ‘Air Canada angel’: Man seeks airline employee he says saved his life

If it weren’t for the thoughtful wrangling and planning of an “Air Canada angel,” a U.S. man travelling home last summer from Kelowna may have never seen his family again.

Now, months after Gerry Wagner suffered a heart attack that he says could have been fatal, he’s looking for the woman who went the extra mile to return him home.

Wagner was set to fly home to Philadelphia from Kelowna early on June 3, but when he arrived at the airport, flights were cancelled due to what was described to him as an IT crash a day earlier.

As he tried to assess his next moves and the dim prospects of making it home at the time he’d planned, the Air Canada employee working the desk took charge and created a whole new itinerary with new flights, and new connecting cities.

“She got me back to Philadelphia at the same time that my original itinerary would have gotten me back, and this is significant,” Wagner told Global News.

It was significant because the following morning, Wagner suffered a massive heart attack.

Wagner hopes to find who he calls his “Air Canada angel,” and thank her for going above and beyond and saving his life.

Record $3.3 million raised on CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day

The holiday spirit was in the air as donors kept phone lines ringing for CKNW’s annual pledge day radiothon on Tuesday.

The event raised more than $3.3 million for the important work of the CKNW Kids’ Fund, easily topping the previous record of $2.7 million set last year.

That figure covers donations collected by the end of on-air fundraising at 7 p.m., but donors can still chip in online until midnight.

Over 80 years, the CKNW Kids Fund has granted millions of dollars to support hundreds of thousands of kids with a variety of challenges.

Tortoise found wandering in Richmond named Frank the Tank finds new B.C. home

Adoption requests came from as far away as New Zealand, but Frank the Tank, a 17-kilogram tortoise found wandering in a Richmond bok choy field last month, will be staying in British Columbia.

Kahlee Demers, manager at the Maple Ridge Community Animal Centre, says the shelter received an “enormous amount” of emails from people seeking to adopt Frank.

She says the sulcata tortoise was taken by ferry to his new home on Monday although his new family didn’t want to be identified for privacy reasons.

Demers says veterinarian Adrian Walton of Dewdney Animal Hospital worked to get Frank back in shape, with the tortoise gaining some weight and showing off his “great personality.”

