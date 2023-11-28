Menu

Canada

Record $3.3 million raised on CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 10:26 pm
Pledge Day for CKNW Kids’ Fund
WATCH: The season of giving is here and all day Thursday a pledge-a-thon has been underway benefitting the CKNW Kids' Fund. Safeeya Pirani shares a little more about what the day is about.
The holiday spirit was in the air as donors kept phone lines ringing for CKNW’s annual pledge day radiothon on Tuesday.

The event raised more than $3.3 million for the important work of the CKNW Kids’ Fund, easily topping the previous record of $2.7 million set last year.

That figure covers donations collected by the end of on-air fundraising at 7 p.m., but donors can still chip in online until midnight.

Over 80 years, the CKNW Kids Fund has granted millions of dollars to support hundreds of thousands of kids with a variety of challenges.

Originally known as the CKNW Orphans’ Fund, the charity was formed in 1944 to raise money for gifts for kids in a New Westminster orphanage.

Since then, it’s expanded its mandate to help kids with physical, mental and social challenges all over British Columbia.

Donations help pay for specialized medical equipment, therapies, educational supports, mobility aids, summer camp and programs for at-risk youth.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

