Record $3.3 million raised on CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day

The holiday spirit was in the air as donors kept phone lines ringing for CKNW’s annual pledge day radiothon on Tuesday.

The event raised more than $3.3 million for the important work of the CKNW Kids’ Fund, easily topping the previous record of $2.7 million set last year.

The 46th Annual Pledge Day is a wrap! Our on-air total is $3,308,375! If you would still like to donate for #GivingTuesday, please head to https://t.co/immw3Hxuh9. THANK YOU to everyone who made today possible. You've all given a brighter tomorrow to kids in need! #pledgeCKNW pic.twitter.com/flyn5VOXGJ — CKNW Kids' Fund (@cknwkidsfund) November 29, 2023

That figure covers donations collected by the end of on-air fundraising at 7 p.m., but donors can still chip in online until midnight.

Over 80 years, the CKNW Kids Fund has granted millions of dollars to support hundreds of thousands of kids with a variety of challenges.

Originally known as the CKNW Orphans’ Fund, the charity was formed in 1944 to raise money for gifts for kids in a New Westminster orphanage.

Since then, it’s expanded its mandate to help kids with physical, mental and social challenges all over British Columbia.

Donations help pay for specialized medical equipment, therapies, educational supports, mobility aids, summer camp and programs for at-risk youth.