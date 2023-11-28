Menu

Canada

Tortoise found wandering in Richmond named Frank the Tank finds new B.C. home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2023 9:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Tortoise found in Richmond field looking for new home'
Tortoise found in Richmond field looking for new home
An exotic tortoise found wandering in a Richmond field and is now looking for his forever home. Nicknamed Frank the Tank, the 16-kilogram Sulcata tortoise is considered an endangered species and is being fostered through the Maple Ridge SPCA. – Oct 17, 2023
Adoption requests came from as far away as New Zealand, but Frank the Tank, a 17-kilogram tortoise found wandering in a Richmond bok choy field last month, will be staying in British Columbia.

Kahlee Demers, manager at the Maple Ridge Community Animal Centre, says the shelter received an “enormous amount” of emails from people seeking to adopt Frank.

She says the sulcata tortoise was taken by ferry to his new home on Monday although his new family didn’t want to be identified for privacy reasons.

Despite being surrounded by leafy greens, Frank was in poor shape when he was found in early October, suffering shell rot and respiratory problems due to being out in the cold.

Demers says veterinarian Adrian Walton of Dewdney Animal Hospital worked to get Frank back in shape, with the tortoise gaining some weight and showing off his “great personality.”

Walton said last month that sulcata tortoises are endangered in their native Africa, but can be bought as pets in Canada, living 100 years or more and weighing up to 90 kilograms.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

