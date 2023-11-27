‘Christine Sinclair Place’: Stadium to get 1-night name change honouring retiring legend

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s biggest stadium will get a temporary name change as it hosts the final performance of one of the country’s best athletes.

On Dec. 5, for one night only, BC Place will be renamed Christine Sinclair Place.

The honour will come as Sinclair, the world’s leading soccer goal scorer, plays her final international match as Canada’s national women’s soccer team faces off against Australia.

2:02 What’s next for Team Canada after Women’s World Cup elimination

The stadium will also be illuminated in red and white, and with Sinclair’s jersey number, 12.

Story continues below advertisement

“Christine Sinclair is not just a national hero; she’s a hometown hero,” BC Place general manager Chris May said in a media release.

“Growing up in Burnaby, her journey to international stardom resonates deeply with the local community. By renaming BC Place as ‘Christine Sinclair Place’ for her final match, we are also paying tribute to the profound impact she has had on her hometown and its aspiring athletes.”

In the 40-year-old star’s more than two-decade-long career, she has collected a gold and two bronze medals at the Olympic Games.

She’s also been named Canada Soccer Player of the Year 14 times, and has scored 190 goals in international play — more than any other male or female player.

2:31 Canadian Soccer legend Christine Sinclair tackles foes on and off the field

Sinclair has also competed in FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments, and has competed in nine matches at BC Place.

Story continues below advertisement

The Dec. 5 event will also include several on- and off-pitch tributes to Sinclair, and a special BC Place concession menu including her favourite foods.

“The legacy of Christine’s career has and will live on beyond her tremendous accomplishments on the field,” Canada Soccer president Charmaine Crooks said.

“The renaming of BC Place for her final match is a fitting tribute given her west coast roots and the iconic moments at the venue where we have celebrated together as a nation.”

On Dec. 6, the stadium will host a retirement party for Sinclair, with proceeds going to the new Christine Sinclair Foundation dedicated to empowering “girls with goals.”

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.