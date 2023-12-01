Menu

Crime

Police make another arrest in Guelph drug-trafficking investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 1, 2023 2:25 pm
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham St. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham St. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph Police Service have arrested and charged a 10th individual in a months-long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking scheme.

Police efforts began in July with a Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) Unit investigation into several people believed to be connected to drug and property crimes.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Guelph’s north end on Aug. 30 and seized more than 100 grams of suspected fentanyl, 56 grams of suspected cocaine and more than 500 Oxycocet pills. Investigators say the estimated street value of the drugs is more than $20,000.

Officers also recovered several weapons including a silver handgun, two replica firearms, brass knuckles, a butterfly knife and a cane with a concealed sword as well as stolen property including a motorcycle, bicycle, tools and cosmetics.

Four men and five women, ranging in age between 29 and 71, were previously arrested and charged.

Story continues below advertisement

The 10th person, a 49-year-old man from Guelph, was arrested on Thursday and is facing a number of charges.

He was held for a bail hearing.

 

