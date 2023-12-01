Manitoba man arrested for impaired driving in northwestern Ontario

A Manitoba man is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic stop in northwestern Ontario.
The Ontario Provincial Police said a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 600 in the Chapple Township, and officers determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. He was arrested and taken to the Rainy River detachment for further testing.
The 34-year-old from Wanipigow, Man., now faces charges of operating a vehicle while impaired, having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available, and having open liquor in an unauthorized place.
He was released with a court date in Fort Frances, Ont., next month.
