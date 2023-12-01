Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba man arrested for impaired driving in northwestern Ontario

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 11:34 am
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
OPP car. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba man is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic stop in northwestern Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police said a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 600 in the Chapple Township, and officers determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. He was arrested and taken to the Rainy River detachment for further testing.

The 34-year-old from Wanipigow, Man., now faces charges of operating a vehicle while impaired, having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available, and having open liquor in an unauthorized place.

He was released with a court date in Fort Frances, Ont., next month.

Click to play video: 'Tougher impaired driving regulations to be enforced by Manitoba Public Insurance as of Aug. 1'
Tougher impaired driving regulations to be enforced by Manitoba Public Insurance as of Aug. 1
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices