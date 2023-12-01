Menu

Crime

Peterborough north-end robbery suspects punch victim, steal necklace: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 10:01 am
Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime
Over the past five years, Peterborough's non-violent crime severity index has increased 28 per cent. Police are now rolling out a new program to cut down on this and specifically property crime. Robert Lothian explains – Nov 16, 2023
Police are looking for two suspects following a reported street-level robbery in Peterborough, Ont., early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery in the area of Wolsely Street and Chemong Road in the north end.

Officers learned the victim was walking in the area when two men approached him and demanded he hand over any valuables.

Police say the victim refused and the men punched him, stole a necklace he was wearing and fled the area.

The victim was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

Police deployed their canine unit to track the suspects but were unsuccessful.

One man is described as being in his 30s and wearing a red sweater and a black hat with “RCV” on it.

The other suspect is in his 50s and was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

