Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made following violent robbery at apartment in Peterborough, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 12:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime'
Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime
Over the past five years, Peterborough's non-violent crime severity index has increased 28 per cent. Police are now rolling out a new program to cut down on this and specifically property crime. Robert Lothian explains – Nov 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is facing robbery and mischief charges following an incident at an apartment building in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to an unwanted man in a secure building in the area of Reid and Brock streets.

Officers learned the building’s boiler room had been damaged and that a suspect had forced his way into an apartment. He allegedly pushed a tenant to the ground and stole some items.

A short time later, officers located the suspect in the area of Hunter and Downie streets.

A 41-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and mischief over $5,000

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime'
Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices