Arrest made following violent robbery at apartment in Peterborough, Ont.: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing robbery and mischief charges following an incident at an apartment building in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to an unwanted man in a secure building in the area of Reid and Brock streets.

Officers learned the building’s boiler room had been damaged and that a suspect had forced his way into an apartment. He allegedly pushed a tenant to the ground and stole some items.

A short time later, officers located the suspect in the area of Hunter and Downie streets.

A 41-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and mischief over $5,000

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.