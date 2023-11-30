Peterborough police seek suspect following downtown store robbery, clash with owner

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough are seeking a suspect following a reported robbery at a store in the downtown area on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to a business in the area of George and Charlotte streets. Officers were told a woman had entered the store, grabbed some items and fled.

Police say the business owner chased after the woman and attempted to grab the items. It’s alleged the suspect pushed her to the ground and stomped on her eyeglasses before fleeing westbound on Charlotte Street.

The owner did not require medical attention.

Police say the stolen property was retrieved but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 20s with an average build and dirty blond hair. She was wearing a coat, glasses and a light-coloured toque and carrying a sparkly pink gym bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca